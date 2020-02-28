Hospital Board Holds February Meeting

The Bradley County Medical Center Board met Thursday, February 27 for their monthly board meeting. The most recent financial audit was presented by Bill Couch. the past months minutes were approved and the financial reports for the month of January were reviewed and approved. The hospital had an overall increase in revenue over expenses of $89,004.00. This includes revenue from the sales tax.
Dr. Wharton presented the following medical staff recommendations for the month:
-Dichelle George, M.D., Family Practice
-Beverly Love, M.D., OB, moved to inactive
-David Mego, M.D., Cardiology, moved to inactive
-Michael Schonefeld, M.D., Nephrology
-David Tamas, M.D., Radiology
All were approved.
CEO Steve Henson and CNO Sarah Tucker provided executive updates.
The board met in executive session but took no action after returning to the public meeting.
Dr. Wharton presented the following medical staff recommendations for the month:
-Dichelle George, M.D., Family Practice
-Beverly Love, M.D., OB, moved to inactive
-David Mego, M.D., Cardiology, moved to inactive
-Michael Schonefeld, M.D., Nephrology
-David Tamas, M.D., Radiology
All were approved.
CEO Steve Henson and CNO Sarah Tucker provided executive updates.
The board met in executive session but took no action after returning to the public meeting.
No comments:
Post a Comment