Interim Test Scores Show Improvement/School Combats Flu

The Warren School Board met in regular monthly conference Monday, February 10. They heard minute messages from administrators which were highlighted by the improvement in Interim ACT Aspire Test scores. Principal Weaver of Eastside noted that these interim tests are providing valuable information on what needs additional work. After approving the minutes of meetings held on January 13 and 16, the board moved into executive session to discuss personnel matters. Upon returning, they approved the following:
Classified Resignations-
Rebecca Rhoden-Eastside Elementary School
Hanna McGee-Middle School Instructor
Certified Retirements-
James Sawyer-Eastside Instructor/P.E. Instructor/Tennis Coach (40 years)
Denise Cuthbertson-Business Education Instructor Middle School (36 years)
Robert Cuthbertson- Coding Instructor/Baseball Coach/Football Coach (38 years)
Classified-SEACBEC
Evelyn Thompson-Bookkeeper/Secretary (28 1/2 years)
Linda Thompson-Secretary (15 1/2 years)
Certified Hire-
Kala Thornton-WHS Beta Club Instructor)
In other business, they approved the School Board Legal Liability & Employment General Liability Coverage and the leasing of two new buses from Summit Bus. They approved the financial report.
In his report to the board, Superintendent Bryan Cornish explained the current actions the school is taking to disinfect the buildings and buses. He explained that each weekend the school buildings are disinfected and the buses are disinfected twice weekly. The company contracted to clean the buildings has plans to purchase a machine to help disinfect. This machine can be used in the halls and in unoccupied classrooms. He read the recent attendance numbers to the board. When other districts had higher numbers of absenteeism, Warren continually ran at or above 95% attendance.
