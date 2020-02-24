Intermodal Conducts Board Meeting

IThe monthly board meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority was conducted February 19 in Monticello. The board rotates its meetings annually between Warren and Monticello. The 2019 meetings were held in Warren and all 2020 meetings will be conducted in Monticello.
The board went over its basic regular business and was informed work is still on going to finalize the longstanding issue of building a crossing over the rail line within the intermodal park. It was reported the crossing site will have to be moved to comply with railroad regulations.
The financial information as reported was as follows:
*Cash on hand-$120,408.19
*Accounts shown as receivable;
-City of Monticello $16,550.51
-City of Warren $12,061.16
-Drew County-Has a credit of $840.85
-Bradley County-$145,953.81
The board consist of twelve members, three each appointed by Warren, Monticello, Drew County and Bradley County.
