Lions Club Vision Testing Complete For 2019-2020

The Warren Lions Club has completed vision testing for pre-school students for the 2019-2020 school year. Test were provided to five pre-school programs during the year. One hundred seventeen students were tested. Twenty one students were referred for professional eye exams.
Eye car is one of the primary programs of Lions International and is a long time focus of the Warren Lions Club.
