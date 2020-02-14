Louisiana Governor Named 2020 DRA States' Co-chairman

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Delta Regional Authority (DRA) Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell announced today Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has been named the 2020 DRA States’ Co-Chairman.
DRA’s Board of Governors annually elect a States’ Co-Chairman to work directly with the Federal Co-Chairman on economic development and growth in the Delta region.
“Governor Edwards has demonstrated a lifetime of leadership and service, and his track record of economic growth in Louisiana will be a tremendous asset to the entire DRA region,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell. “I look forward to working with Governor Edwards as we continue our mission of strengthening infrastructure, job growth, and economic development across DRA’s eight-state region.”
Governor Edwards was sworn in as the 56th Governor of Louisiana in January 2016 and was sworn into his second term on January 13, 2020.
“I’m honored to have been selected by my peers to serve as co-chairman and look forward to working closely with Federal Co-Chairman Caldwell,” said Gov. Edwards. “I am from a rural parish and understand the needs first-hand as well as the rich contributions these vital communities make to our state and nation. That’s why as I begin my second term in office, I have put a renewed focus on helping revitalize our struggling rural areas. The DRA continues to be a leader in expanding growth in the Delta and improving the lives of the people who call these regions home, and I am committed to building on that success.”
Under Governor Edwards’ Administration, Louisiana has the largest economy it has ever had, which is the 4th fastest growing economy in the nation. Louisiana has landed 211 economic projects, 40,000 new permanent jobs, 36,000 retained jobs with existing employers who are expanding and $42 billion in new capital investment, which includes the expansion of Epic Piping in East Carroll Parish that has brought 50 new jobs to Lake Providence. In addition, he has created the Rural Water Infrastructure Committee to identify and address rural infrastructure needs and has increased funding to the Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) and the Community Water Enrichment Fund (CWEF) to $15 million each.
“I am very excited to have Governor Edwards represent the eight Delta states and work with Co-Chairman Caldwell,” said Leslie Durham, Gov. Edwards’ designee to the DRA. “He truly understands the needs of the people and will be an effective advocate for finding innovative solutions to some of the greatest challenges. We’re fortunate to have him serving in this role.”
About the Delta Regional Authority
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta region and Alabama Black Belt. DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training, and business development. DRA’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.
