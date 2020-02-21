Mayor Denisa Pennington passes League certification program

The Arkansas Municipal League congratulates Mayor Pennington, who has achieved her status as a Certified Municipal Official through the League’s Voluntary Certified Continuing Education Program.
The certified municipal officials were honored during the opening night banquet at the League’s 2020 Winter Conference, held Feb. 12-14 in Little Rock.
Numerous municipal officials representing cities and towns from across the state completed 15 core Level 1 hours and six continuing education hours of study in subjects such as budgeting, personnel management and methods of effective leadership. To maintain certification, graduates must complete six hours of continuing education workshops each year.
The program continues in 2020 with workshops held throughout the year at the League’s North Little Rock headquarters and in June at the League’s Annual Convention in Little Rock. The League is also expanding its certification program this year, offering Advanced Level 2 workshops for those who have achieved Level 1 status in addition to offering a new Certified Municipal Personnel designation for key municipal personnel such as department heads and finance directors.
The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for the municipalities of Arkansas. The League offers its programs and services to 500 cities and towns in Arkansas and was created in 1934 to assist cities with information and representation in the public affairs of our state and nation. To find out more, please visit www.arml.org.
