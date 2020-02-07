Meet & Greet For Judicial Candidate Held

|Left to Right: Whit Barton, Laurie Bridewell and Ricky Roper visit at the "Meet and Greet" for Judicial candidate Bridewell.
A number of people were on hand Tuesday, February 4 at Taste & See Bakery for a 'meet and greet" for judicial candidate Laurie Bridewell who is running for a judgeship for Division of the Tenth Judicial District comprising the Counties of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew.
A number of local and regional attorneys were on hand to voice their support.
