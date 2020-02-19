More Races on the March 3 Ballot

In addition to the Presidential primaries to be voted on during the upcoming March 3rd election, there are other races with more than one candidate running:
Republican Primary
State Senate District 26-Bill Dunklin, Ben Gilmore
Nonpartisan Judicial Races
State Supreme Court Assoc. Justice, Pos. 4-Barbara Womack Webb, Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch
Court of Appeals Assoc. Judge, District 5-Court of Appeals Judge Mark Klappenback
James McMenis
Circuit Judge, District 10, Div.1, SubDist.,10.2
City Attorney James A. Hamilton
Crews Puryear
Tim Leonard
Circuit Judge, District 10, Div., 2, At Large
Priscilla Copelin-Abernathy
Frank Spain
Laurie Bridewell
All unopposed candidates in the nonpartisan judicial election and the Democratic and Republican primaries will be listed on the ballot. School millages will be on the ballot. There are no increases being proposed in Bradley County.
Republican Primary
State Senate District 26-Bill Dunklin, Ben Gilmore
Nonpartisan Judicial Races
State Supreme Court Assoc. Justice, Pos. 4-Barbara Womack Webb, Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch
Court of Appeals Assoc. Judge, District 5-Court of Appeals Judge Mark Klappenback
James McMenis
Circuit Judge, District 10, Div.1, SubDist.,10.2
City Attorney James A. Hamilton
Crews Puryear
Tim Leonard
Circuit Judge, District 10, Div., 2, At Large
Priscilla Copelin-Abernathy
Frank Spain
Laurie Bridewell
All unopposed candidates in the nonpartisan judicial election and the Democratic and Republican primaries will be listed on the ballot. School millages will be on the ballot. There are no increases being proposed in Bradley County.
No comments:
Post a Comment