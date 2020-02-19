Wednesday, February 19, 2020

More Races on the March 3 Ballot

In addition to the Presidential primaries to be voted on during the upcoming March 3rd election, there are other races with more than one candidate running:

 Republican Primary
State Senate District 26-Bill Dunklin, Ben Gilmore

Nonpartisan Judicial Races
State Supreme Court Assoc. Justice, Pos. 4-Barbara Womack Webb, Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch

 Court of Appeals Assoc. Judge, District 5-Court of Appeals Judge Mark Klappenback
                                                                   James McMenis

 Circuit Judge, District 10, Div.1, SubDist.,10.2
City Attorney James A. Hamilton
Crews Puryear
Tim Leonard

Circuit Judge, District 10, Div., 2, At Large
Priscilla Copelin-Abernathy
Frank Spain
Laurie Bridewell

All unopposed candidates in the nonpartisan judicial election and the Democratic and Republican primaries will be listed on the ballot.  School millages will be on the ballot.  There are no increases being proposed in Bradley County.  
