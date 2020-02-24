Plea Agreements Reached in Three Cases

Three criminal cases entered plea agreements during a session of Bradley County Circuit Court Monday, February 24. Judge Theresa French presided.
1. Wesley Cole Wolfe-Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale
Sentenced to 36 months unsupervised probation and must enter rehab. Must pay fines and
cost.
2. Melanie Lynn Davis-Charged with forgery I
Sentenced to 72 months supervised probation. Must pay fines and cost.
3. Ashley Marie McCombs-Charged with possession of meth with purpose to deliver, use of
paraphernalia to manufacture and use of communication device in commission of drug
offence. Sentenced to 60 months in prison, with 24 suspended plus must pay fines and cost.
Plea agreements are reached by the defense and prosecution, with approval of the court.
1. Wesley Cole Wolfe-Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale
Sentenced to 36 months unsupervised probation and must enter rehab. Must pay fines and
cost.
2. Melanie Lynn Davis-Charged with forgery I
Sentenced to 72 months supervised probation. Must pay fines and cost.
3. Ashley Marie McCombs-Charged with possession of meth with purpose to deliver, use of
paraphernalia to manufacture and use of communication device in commission of drug
offence. Sentenced to 60 months in prison, with 24 suspended plus must pay fines and cost.
Plea agreements are reached by the defense and prosecution, with approval of the court.
No comments:
Post a Comment