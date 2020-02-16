Sunday, February 16, 2020

Presidential Candidates On Ballot For March 3rd

Democratic Primary:
For President
Tulsi Gabbard             Amy Klobuchar
Elizabeth Warren        Andrew Yang
Julian Castro              Marianne Williamson
Steve Bullock             Michael R. Bloomberg
John K. Delaney        Joseph R. Biden
Michael Bennet          Kamala Harris
Bernie Sanders          Mosie Boyd
Pete Buttigieg            Cory Booker
Joe Sestak                Tom Steyer

Republican Primary
Roque "Rocky" DeLaFuente
Bill Weld
Donald J. Trump

It should be noted that several candidates have suspended their campaigns and are no longer actively running.  Among those who have suspended their campaigns are:
Julian Castro, Steve Bullock, John K. Delaney, Michael Bennet, Andrew Yang, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker

at 3:26 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)