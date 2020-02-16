Presidential Candidates On Ballot For March 3rd

Democratic Primary:
For President
Tulsi Gabbard Amy Klobuchar
Elizabeth Warren Andrew Yang
Julian Castro Marianne Williamson
Steve Bullock Michael R. Bloomberg
John K. Delaney Joseph R. Biden
Michael Bennet Kamala Harris
Bernie Sanders Mosie Boyd
Pete Buttigieg Cory Booker
Joe Sestak Tom Steyer
Republican Primary
Roque "Rocky" DeLaFuente
Bill Weld
Donald J. Trump
It should be noted that several candidates have suspended their campaigns and are no longer actively running. Among those who have suspended their campaigns are:
Julian Castro, Steve Bullock, John K. Delaney, Michael Bennet, Andrew Yang, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker
