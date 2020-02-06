Report From Warren Fire Department

According to the Warren Fire Department, the department has answered twenty- two calls from January 2, 2020 through February 4, 2020. The calls include the following:
*7 vehicle accidents
*1 controlled burn
*2 false alarms
*2 assist to the police department
*2 electrical fires
*7 structural fires
*1 call to assist the public
The most recent fire reported by SRC was February 4th to a residence at 308 Turner Street. Fifteen firemen and two engines attended the scene. It appears the fire's origin was electrical.
There was substantial damage but the house was not destroyed. There were no injuries reported.
Other structural fires were reported at 208 N. Wright, 820 S. Myrtle, 329 W. Pine, 412 Lee, 536 Abernathy and 281 N. Wright Street.
