Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Retired Teachers to Meet March 2
The Bradley County Retired Teachers' Association meets Monday, March 2, in the First United Methodist Church with lunch at 11:30 and the speaker at 12:00. Cost of lunch is $10.
at
4:18 PM
