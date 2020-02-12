SEARK to Present Sound of Music

The SEARK Concert Association announces its community theater presentation of The Sound of Music March 12-14, 2020 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello’s Fine Arts Center.
The musical, directed and choreographed by Kathy Lyon and Dalene Stephenson, involves two casts of more than 80 children and adults from across Southeast Arkansas. Local talent showcased in this production include Haley Greer of Monticello (playing Maria Rainer) as well as T.J. Files of Warren and Jeff Newton of Monticello (both playing Captain Georg von Trapp).
A total of 12 performances will take place this March, including complimentary matinees for school children on March 9 and 11 as part of SEARK’s SMArts (Schools Majoring in the Arts) program. These are scheduled through partnerships with each individual school district.
Traditional performance times for SEARK’s annual community theater presentation remain the same as years past: Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets for these performances are $25 ($20 for children and $23 for veterans).
For the second year in a row, SEARK is proud to offer a senior adult matinee. Tickets for the matinee are $15, and the show will take place on March 11 at 3 p.m.
All tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, February 18, and community members are encouraged to purchase tickets early as the annual musical is always a series of sell out performances.
In addition to the regularly scheduled shows, patrons of the arts are invited to attend a special premiere showing. Patrons for the premiere will be invited to a reception prior to the show with light hors d'oeuvres and a meet-and-greet of the cast members. Tickets to the premiere are $100 per seat and include a $75 tax-deductible donation toward necessary improvements to the UAM Fine Arts Center.
There will be three methods for purchasing tickets on February 18
The Sound of Music Public Performances
March 10: Premiere Fundraiser Event ($100 tickets) 6pm
March 11: Senior Adult Matinee 3pm
March 12: 7pm Show
March 13: 7pm Show
March 14: 2pm & 7pm Show
March 9 and 11 include matinee performances for school children across Southeast Arkansas as part of our SMArts program. These are not open to the general public.
Ticket Prices
$25 Adult
$23 Veteran
$20 Child
SEARK Website (www.searkconcert.org) starting at 6 a.m.
SEARK Ticket Line (870-460-1888) starting at 8:30 a.m.
SEARK Ticketing Office (UAM Fine Arts Center Room 110) will be open for in person visitors that day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The musical, directed and choreographed by Kathy Lyon and Dalene Stephenson, involves two casts of more than 80 children and adults from across Southeast Arkansas. Local talent showcased in this production include Haley Greer of Monticello (playing Maria Rainer) as well as T.J. Files of Warren and Jeff Newton of Monticello (both playing Captain Georg von Trapp).
A total of 12 performances will take place this March, including complimentary matinees for school children on March 9 and 11 as part of SEARK’s SMArts (Schools Majoring in the Arts) program. These are scheduled through partnerships with each individual school district.
Traditional performance times for SEARK’s annual community theater presentation remain the same as years past: Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets for these performances are $25 ($20 for children and $23 for veterans).
For the second year in a row, SEARK is proud to offer a senior adult matinee. Tickets for the matinee are $15, and the show will take place on March 11 at 3 p.m.
All tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, February 18, and community members are encouraged to purchase tickets early as the annual musical is always a series of sell out performances.
In addition to the regularly scheduled shows, patrons of the arts are invited to attend a special premiere showing. Patrons for the premiere will be invited to a reception prior to the show with light hors d'oeuvres and a meet-and-greet of the cast members. Tickets to the premiere are $100 per seat and include a $75 tax-deductible donation toward necessary improvements to the UAM Fine Arts Center.
There will be three methods for purchasing tickets on February 18
The Sound of Music Public Performances
March 10: Premiere Fundraiser Event ($100 tickets) 6pm
March 11: Senior Adult Matinee 3pm
March 12: 7pm Show
March 13: 7pm Show
March 14: 2pm & 7pm Show
March 9 and 11 include matinee performances for school children across Southeast Arkansas as part of our SMArts program. These are not open to the general public.
Ticket Prices
$25 Adult
$23 Veteran
$20 Child
SEARK Website (www.searkconcert.org) starting at 6 a.m.
SEARK Ticket Line (870-460-1888) starting at 8:30 a.m.
SEARK Ticketing Office (UAM Fine Arts Center Room 110) will be open for in person visitors that day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment