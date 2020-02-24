Southeast Arkansas Political Animals to Meet Thursday, February 27th

The Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club is pleased to announce that Talk Business & Politics' Roby Brock will be the featured speaker at the organization's next meeting. The event will be held at noon on Thursday, February 27th at the Monticello Western Sizzlin'. Mr. Brock will discuss the upcoming March 3rd primary and other topics related to Arkansas politics and policy.
There are no membership fees to join the Southeast Arkansas Political Animals, and all are welcome. You are only responsible for purchasing your lunch. If you are planning to attend, RSVP by emailing John Davis at searkpoliticalanimals@gmail.com or call (870) 460-1189.
