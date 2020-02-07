Warren Aviation Meeting Meets

Members of the Warren Aviation Commission met Thursday evening, February 6 in the Warren Municipal Courtroom. The meeting was chaired by Commission Chairman Dr. Joe H. Wharton.
The minutes of the prior meeting were reviewed and approved.
Commissioner Rick Stracner gave a report on the PAPI guidance system and stated it was almost completed with plans for testing in the near future. He also reported on planning underway to repave the aprons connecting to the runway.
There was then discussion as to the need for two phone lines at the airport. This matter will be further looked into.
Members were given a set of proposed rules and regulations for the airport. These are proposed local regulations to be considered. The members agreed to review them individually and discuss at the next meeting.
The minutes of the prior meeting were reviewed and approved.
Commissioner Rick Stracner gave a report on the PAPI guidance system and stated it was almost completed with plans for testing in the near future. He also reported on planning underway to repave the aprons connecting to the runway.
There was then discussion as to the need for two phone lines at the airport. This matter will be further looked into.
Members were given a set of proposed rules and regulations for the airport. These are proposed local regulations to be considered. The members agreed to review them individually and discuss at the next meeting.
No comments:
Post a Comment