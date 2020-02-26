Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Warren Bank Sponsors73rd 4-H Banquet

Michaela Stanley sings the National Anthem.
The 73rd Annual Bradley County 4-H Awards Dinner, sponsored by Warren Bank and Trust Company, was held February 24, 2020, in the Immanuel Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.  The event was kicked off with a welcome by Precious Thomas of the Superstars & Sewing Club.  An invocation was given by Alan McGhee from the forestry and livestock clubs. 

Following the meal, the 4-H members led everyone in the reciting of the Pledge of Allegience.  Michaela Stanley sang the National Anthem.  Remarks were made by the National Winning Foretry Team.

Awards were presented as follows:


Aidan Weaver was presented his award by Warren Bank and Trust President Kelly Ashcraft.

4-H Member of the Year:  Aidan Weaver
Michelle Carter, Bradley County Extension Agent-Family and Consumer Science presents award to Kathleen Williams.

4-H Volunteer of the Year:  Kathleen Williams
Aidan Weaver -    4-H Member of the Year

Kathy Williams -  4-H Volunteer of the Year
COUNTY:

Matt Braswell -       County BB Shooting
                                County Reel Into Sport Fishing
                                County GC 4-H Poultry Chain
                                County GC Gelding
Weston Gavin -    County BB Shooting
                             County Reel Into Sport Fishing
                             County GC Buck Rabbit

Benjamin Green -   County Bicycle
                                County Reel Into Sport Fishing
                                County Illustrated Talk
                                County BOS Hobbies
                                County GC Doe Rabbit
Judson Green -     County Bicycle

Asher Weaver -       County Bicycle
                                County BB Shooting
                                County Reel Into Sport Fishing
                                County GC Jr. Pair Batan Poultry
                                County RC Turkey
Mayli Castleberry -  County Broiler BBQ

Aidan Weaver -      County Bicycle
County BB Shooting                    County Broiler BBQ
County Reel Into Sport Fishing    County BOS Eggs
County RC 4-H Poultry Chain   
County GC Jr. Large Trio Poultry    
Rylee Hill -         County Bicycle
                            County BB Shooting
                            County Reel Into Sport Fishing

Klayton Dunaway -   County Boiler BBQ
Emmanuel Strong -   County Broiler BBQ

Ethan Stanley -          County Broiler BBQ
Michaela Stanley -    County Broiler BBQ
                                  County BOS Recyclables
                                  County BOS Holiday Corner
                                  County BOS Art

Elijah Strong -           County Broiler BBQ
Mason Wardlaw -     County Broiler BBQ

Paisleigh Wardlaw -   County Broiler BBQ
Reed Wardlaw -        County Broiler BBQ

Avery Weaver -          County Broiler BBQ
Harley White -          County Broiler BBQ

Caden Mann -           County BOS Crafts
Russell Gavin -         County BOS Photography

Ivan Pahuamba -       County BOS Potted Flower
Cooper McKinney -   County BOS Food Preservation
                                   County RC Heifer

Colton McKinney -    County GC Heifer
Emma Outlaw -         County RC Doe Breeding Goat
                                  County RC Buck Breeding Goat
                                  County GC Bull Calf

Madison Outlaw -       County GC Doe Breeding Goat
                                    County GC Buck Breeding Goat
Madison McGhee -    County GC Market Goat
                                   County GC Breeding Ewe
                                   County GC Market Lamb
                         County Sr. Showmanship Market Lamb
                         County Sr. Showmanship Market Goat

Shelby Best -              County RC Breeding Ewe
Abby Johnson -          County RC Market Lamb

Lamont Blankinship -   County Jr. Showmanship
                                             Market Lamb
Olivia Maxwell -        County Jr. Showmanship Market
                                          Goat

Ericca Corker -            County RC Market Goat
Braden Harrod -         County GC Market Hog

Alan McGhee -           County RC Market Hog
                                    County Sr. Showmanship Market
                                           Hog
Olivia Harrod -          County Jr. Showmanship Market 
                                          Hog


DISTRICT:

Aidan Weaver -        District Record Book – Sports
                                        Fishing
John Robert Ellis -      District Junior Forestry

Landen Fitcher -       District Junior Forestry
Braden Harrod -         District Senior Forestry

Madison McGhee -    District Senior Forestry
                                   District RC Market Goat
Rylee Hill -               District BB Gun & Gun Safety

Weston Gavin -        District Bait Casting & Sports
                                        Fishing
Aidan Weaver -        District Bait Casting & Sports
                                        Fishing

Elijah Strong -         District Broiler BBQ
Emmanuel Strong -   District Broiler BBQ

Mayli Castleberry -   District Broiler BBQ
Ericca Corker -        District GC Market Hog

  Matt Braswell -         District BB Gun & Gun Safety
STATE:

  Grant Ferrell -          State Market Hog
                                    State Junior Forestry Team
Elijah Strong -         State Broiler BBQ

  Emmanuel Strong -   State Broiler BBQ
Braden Harrod -      State O’Rama Forestry
                                State Senior Forestry Team
                                State Senior Livestock Judging
                             State Senior 3rd Place High Individual
                                  Overall

    Madison McGhee -    State O’Rama Forestry
                                       State Senior Forestry Team
                              State Senior 4th Place High Individual
                                       Overall
                                        State Market Lamb
Alan McGhee -       State Senior Forestry Team
                              State Senior 1st Place High Individual
                                    Overall

  Gregory Hilliard -       State Senior Forestry Team
                              State Senior 2nd Place High Individual
                                       Overall
John Robert Ellis -   State Junior Forestry Team

  Landen Fitcher -        State Junior Forestry Team
Zane Johnson -         State Junior Forestry Team

  Caeleigh Grice -        State Junior Livestock Judging
                                      State Junior 9th Place Goats
                                      State Junior 4th Place Lamb
                                      State Junior 1st Place Reasons
                            State Junior 7th Place Individual Overall
Olivia Harrod -        State Junior Livestock Judging

  Aislin England -        State Junior Livestock Judging
                                     State Junior 3rd Place Reasons
State Junior 1st Place High Individual Overall
State Junior 9th Place Lamb    State Junior 3rd Place Swine
State Junior 6th Place Cattle    State Junior 3rd Place Goats
Gracie Smith -         State Junior Livestock Judging
                                State Junior 4th Place Swine
                                State Junior 6th Place Reasons
                        State Junior 8th Place Individual Overall

  Kristen Blankinship -   State Senior Livestock Judging
Kennadie Byrd -     State Senior Livestock Judging

  Ericca Corker -           State Senior Livestock Judging
                                       State Senior 4th Place Lambs
                                       State Breeding Gilts
NATIONAL:

  Braden Harrod -       National Senior Forestry Team
                                    National 1st Place High Individual
                                          Overall
Gregory Hilliard -     National Senior Forestry Team
                                 National 11th Place High Individual
                                        Overall

  Alan McGhee -        National Senior Forestry Team
                                    National 4th Place High Individual
                                           Overall
Madison McGhee -   National Senior Forestry Team
                                  National 6th Place High Individual
                                        Overall





