Warren Bank Sponsors73rd 4-H Banquet

|Michaela Stanley sings the National Anthem.
Following the meal, the 4-H members led everyone in the reciting of the Pledge of Allegience. Michaela Stanley sang the National Anthem. Remarks were made by the National Winning Foretry Team.
Awards were presented as follows:
|Aidan Weaver was presented his award by Warren Bank and Trust President Kelly Ashcraft.
4-H Member of the Year: Aidan Weaver
|Michelle Carter, Bradley County Extension Agent-Family and Consumer Science presents award to Kathleen Williams.
4-H Volunteer of the Year: Kathleen Williams
COUNTY:
Matt Braswell - County BB Shooting
County Reel Into Sport Fishing
County GC 4-H Poultry Chain
County GC Gelding
Weston Gavin - County BB Shooting
County Reel Into Sport Fishing
County GC Buck Rabbit
Benjamin Green - County Bicycle
County Reel Into Sport Fishing
County Illustrated Talk
County BOS Hobbies
County GC Doe Rabbit
Judson Green - County Bicycle
Asher Weaver - County Bicycle
County BB Shooting
County Reel Into Sport Fishing
County GC Jr. Pair Batan Poultry
County RC Turkey
Mayli Castleberry - County Broiler BBQ
Aidan Weaver - County Bicycle
County BB Shooting County Broiler BBQ
County Reel Into Sport Fishing County BOS Eggs
County RC 4-H Poultry Chain
County GC Jr. Large Trio Poultry
Rylee Hill - County Bicycle
County BB Shooting
County Reel Into Sport Fishing
Klayton Dunaway - County Boiler BBQ
Emmanuel Strong - County Broiler BBQ
Ethan Stanley - County Broiler BBQ
Michaela Stanley - County Broiler BBQ
County BOS Recyclables
County BOS Holiday Corner
County BOS Art
Elijah Strong - County Broiler BBQ
Mason Wardlaw - County Broiler BBQ
Paisleigh Wardlaw - County Broiler BBQ
Reed Wardlaw - County Broiler BBQ
Avery Weaver - County Broiler BBQ
Harley White - County Broiler BBQ
Caden Mann - County BOS Crafts
Russell Gavin - County BOS Photography
Ivan Pahuamba - County BOS Potted Flower
Cooper McKinney - County BOS Food Preservation
County RC Heifer
Colton McKinney - County GC Heifer
Emma Outlaw - County RC Doe Breeding Goat
County RC Buck Breeding Goat
County GC Bull Calf
Madison Outlaw - County GC Doe Breeding Goat
County GC Buck Breeding Goat
Madison McGhee - County GC Market Goat
County GC Breeding Ewe
County GC Market Lamb
County Sr. Showmanship Market Lamb
County Sr. Showmanship Market Goat
Shelby Best - County RC Breeding Ewe
Abby Johnson - County RC Market Lamb
Lamont Blankinship - County Jr. Showmanship
Market Lamb
Olivia Maxwell - County Jr. Showmanship Market
Goat
Ericca Corker - County RC Market Goat
Braden Harrod - County GC Market Hog
Alan McGhee - County RC Market Hog
County Sr. Showmanship Market
Hog
Olivia Harrod - County Jr. Showmanship Market
Hog
DISTRICT:
Aidan Weaver - District Record Book – Sports
Fishing
John Robert Ellis - District Junior Forestry
Landen Fitcher - District Junior Forestry
Braden Harrod - District Senior Forestry
Madison McGhee - District Senior Forestry
District RC Market Goat
Rylee Hill - District BB Gun & Gun Safety
Weston Gavin - District Bait Casting & Sports
Fishing
Aidan Weaver - District Bait Casting & Sports
Fishing
Elijah Strong - District Broiler BBQ
Emmanuel Strong - District Broiler BBQ
Mayli Castleberry - District Broiler BBQ
Ericca Corker - District GC Market Hog
Matt Braswell - District BB Gun & Gun Safety
STATE:
Grant Ferrell - State Market Hog
State Junior Forestry Team
Elijah Strong - State Broiler BBQ
Emmanuel Strong - State Broiler BBQ
Braden Harrod - State O’Rama Forestry
State Senior Forestry Team
State Senior Livestock Judging
State Senior 3rd Place High Individual
Overall
Madison McGhee - State O’Rama Forestry
State Senior Forestry Team
State Senior 4th Place High Individual
Overall
State Market Lamb
Alan McGhee - State Senior Forestry Team
State Senior 1st Place High Individual
Overall
Gregory Hilliard - State Senior Forestry Team
State Senior 2nd Place High Individual
Overall
John Robert Ellis - State Junior Forestry Team
Landen Fitcher - State Junior Forestry Team
Zane Johnson - State Junior Forestry Team
Caeleigh Grice - State Junior Livestock Judging
State Junior 9th Place Goats
State Junior 4th Place Lamb
State Junior 1st Place Reasons
State Junior 7th Place Individual Overall
Olivia Harrod - State Junior Livestock Judging
Aislin England - State Junior Livestock Judging
State Junior 3rd Place Reasons
State Junior 1st Place High Individual Overall
State Junior 9th Place Lamb State Junior 3rd Place Swine
State Junior 6th Place Cattle State Junior 3rd Place Goats
Gracie Smith - State Junior Livestock Judging
State Junior 4th Place Swine
State Junior 6th Place Reasons
State Junior 8th Place Individual Overall
Kristen Blankinship - State Senior Livestock Judging
Kennadie Byrd - State Senior Livestock Judging
Ericca Corker - State Senior Livestock Judging
State Senior 4th Place Lambs
State Breeding Gilts
NATIONAL:
Braden Harrod - National Senior Forestry Team
National 1st Place High Individual
Overall
Gregory Hilliard - National Senior Forestry Team
National 11th Place High Individual
Overall
Alan McGhee - National Senior Forestry Team
National 4th Place High Individual
Overall
Madison McGhee - National Senior Forestry Team
National 6th Place High Individual
Overall
