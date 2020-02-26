What Is At Stake With Proposed Issue #1?

During a recent Legislative Luncheon hosted by the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, South Arkansas' Highway Commissioner Robert Moore spoke at length as to the importance of passing Issue #1 in the November, 2020 general election.
Issue #1 is a proposed renewal of a one half cent state sales tax to be used for highway improvements. The proposal is not for a new tax, it is to renew an existing tax that is set to expire if not re-passed by the voters. Under state law, state highway funding is divided as follows:
-70% to state highway department
-15% to counties based on population
-15% to cities based on population
The funding is vital to state, county and city roads and streets.
If the one half cent is not renewed, Bradley, including the municipalities of Banks, Hermitage and Warren would lose $376,683.00 per year. Banks would lose $2,890.00, Hermitage would lose $19,344.00 and Warren would lose $139,908.00. This would be devastating to local roads and streets.
Other presentations were made by Hayley Brakebill, SEAEDD Grants Administrator and Shane Knight, SEAEDD Director of Solid Waste and Recycling. Information was provided to educate the attending members of the Southeast Arkansas legislative delegation. Introduction were made by State Senator Eddie Cheatham.
Photos:
Top- Senator Eddie Cheatham speaks at the legislative luncheon.
Commissioner Moore speaks about Issue #1.
