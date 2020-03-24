Tuesday, March 24, 2020

2020 BC Medical Center M*A*S*H Camp Cancelled

The 2020 version of Bradley County Medical Center’s M*A*S*H (Medical Applications of Science for Health) Camp has been cancelled this summer.

The event was set for June 1-12, but due to the recent COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic it was decided it would be in the best interest for all involved to cancel the camp.

We are looking forward to resuming M*A*S*H in 2021.
