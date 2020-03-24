ARKANSAS FOODBANK COVID-19 RESPONSE

[LITTLE ROCK, AR.] March 24, 2020 – The Arkansas Foodbank is working closely with Feeding America, their national partner, the Arkansas Department of Health, their partner agencies, and local school districts to continually monitor all developments with COVID-19. The health and wellbeing of staff, volunteers, clients and pantry operators is at the forefront of all that the Foodbank does.
Over the past few weeks, lives have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Businesses have closed their doors, people have lost their jobs and their income, and schools have closed leaving children without access to breakfast and lunch they desperately need. During this time, the Foodbank has leapt into action and is currently partnering with 16 school districts within their 33-county service area. The Foodbank has already distributed or is processing orders for over 5,000 emergency food boxes to be sent home to children and their families affected by recent school closures. The Foodbank is continuing to pack more boxes in its warehouse as the need continually increases. At this time, in order to help flatten the curve, the Foodbank is not open to volunteers from the community.
The Foodbank will continue to provide food to their partners in the 33-counties they serve in central and southern Arkansas. Partners have been provided with safe alternatives to traditional means of distributions to maintain the safety of the persons running the pantries and clients.
While most are stocking up on food, water and sanitizing products, the Foodbank serves a population that cannot afford to do this. In times such as this, it is our most vulnerable populations that suffer the most. The Foodbank will need your donations now more than ever, as they respond to those in need with additional food and supplies. You can donate funds at arkansasfoodbank.org or you can donate non-perishable food items at the Foodbank located at 4301 W 65th Street in Little Rock. There is a donation bin on the back loading dock at the Foodbank to limit contact.
The Foodbank is currently utilizing every resource they have to make sure those in need are cared for and have supplies they desperately need. Your donations will help continue to fill the shelves in their warehouse to ensure children, families and seniors have access to the most basic of necessities during this time.
If you’ve been impacted by COVID-19 and are in need of food, please visit arkansasfoodbank.org and click “I need food” to find a pantry near you. Please be sure visit the COVID-19 response page on the Foodbank’s website to see pantry closures or changes to their hours.
