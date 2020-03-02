Arrest Report: March 2, 2020

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Antonio Collins, 2762 US Highway 278 West, Banks, AR, 9-27-82, charged with DWI, fleeing, and resisting arrest (2-24-20)
James Earl Robinson, 410 Washington St., Lake Village, 12-19-66, arrested on warrant (2-28-20)
Marcus Finks, Sr., 318 East Pine, Warren, AR, 2-5-84, arrested on warrant (2-28-20)
Alfredo Oliio Tinoco, 10-14-York St., Warren, AR, 12-20-85, charged with DWI, (-28-20)
Tyrone Grays, 309 N. Wright St., Warren, AR, 3-27-82, arrested on warrant (2-29-20)
