BCMC Blood Drive Location Changed to Inside the Hospital

WARREN, Ark. (3/24/20) – The LifeShare Blood Drive at Bradley County Medical Center is still set for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, but will now be inside the hospital in the outpatient clinic area due to LifeShare’s decision not to utilize mobile units.
A number of the past blood drives at BCMC have taken place in the outpatient clinic area and we want to remind everyone that the only entrance open to visitors to the hospital is the entrance on Jolley Street closest to the outpatient clinic area. You will be screened before you can enter the building. LifeShare’s decision to pull mobile units is for safety as the mobile units keep people in a confined space opposed to inside the hospital’s outpatient clinic area, which will allow for safer social distancing practices.
There has been a significant drop in donations recently which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be replenished.
The COVID-19 coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
“It is safe to donate blood,” said Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D. Assistant Secretary for Health. “Part of preparedness includes a robust blood supply. Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it,” said Giroir.
Blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow specific guidelines to ensure safe blood is available for patients at all times. The comments from the federal agencies come as the entire blood banking community is uniting in urging people to donate blood and for organizations to keep hosting blood drives.
“Blood donors are needed now more than ever. We cannot wait for the situation to intensify further before taking action. The blood supply cannot be taken for granted and the coronavirus only heightens the need for a ready blood supply,” said Kate Fry, chief executive officer of America’s Blood Centers, the organization that represents close to 50 blood centers throughout the U.S. and Canada who collect close to 60% of the nation’s blood supply.
The FDA has reiterated that there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.
LifeShare Blood Center, established in Shreveport, La., in 1942, regularly supplies blood components and related services to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas, and South Arkansas.
A number of the past blood drives at BCMC have taken place in the outpatient clinic area and we want to remind everyone that the only entrance open to visitors to the hospital is the entrance on Jolley Street closest to the outpatient clinic area. You will be screened before you can enter the building. LifeShare’s decision to pull mobile units is for safety as the mobile units keep people in a confined space opposed to inside the hospital’s outpatient clinic area, which will allow for safer social distancing practices.
There has been a significant drop in donations recently which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be replenished.
The COVID-19 coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
“It is safe to donate blood,” said Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D. Assistant Secretary for Health. “Part of preparedness includes a robust blood supply. Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it,” said Giroir.
Blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow specific guidelines to ensure safe blood is available for patients at all times. The comments from the federal agencies come as the entire blood banking community is uniting in urging people to donate blood and for organizations to keep hosting blood drives.
“Blood donors are needed now more than ever. We cannot wait for the situation to intensify further before taking action. The blood supply cannot be taken for granted and the coronavirus only heightens the need for a ready blood supply,” said Kate Fry, chief executive officer of America’s Blood Centers, the organization that represents close to 50 blood centers throughout the U.S. and Canada who collect close to 60% of the nation’s blood supply.
The FDA has reiterated that there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.
LifeShare Blood Center, established in Shreveport, La., in 1942, regularly supplies blood components and related services to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas, and South Arkansas.
No comments:
Post a Comment