BCMC Community Update on Hospital Doors and Visitation Restrictions

The front door of the hospital on Bradley Street will be closed to foot traffic and the hospital door on Jolley Street next to the ER Waiting Room will also be closed to foot traffic.
The BCMC Emergency Room entrance is open to patients needing emergency room services.
All hospital visitors will be screened using the current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines before they are permitted entry. Visitors that do not clear screening will not be allowed into the hospital.
Additionally, there will be some temporary changes at the BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic. In an abundance of caution to our OB patients, only pregnant patients will be seen from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. All other patients will be seen starting at 10:30 a.m. Patients 65 and older or those younger with high-risk medical conditions are asked to please call the clinic at 870-226-8636 before coming to the building. We are also encouraging all patients to call the clinic before visiting the office. There will be a nurse at the front door to screen patients.
To learn more about the COVID-19 coronavirus in Arkansas please visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov or call 1-800-803-7847. More information on COVID-19 can be found at https://uamshealth.com/coronavirus/. BCMC strongly encourages anyone who thinks they have symptoms of COVID-19 to please call their primary care physician first for instructions.
