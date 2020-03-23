BCMC Set to Host Blood Drive March 26

WARREN, Ark. (3/23/20) – Bradley County Medical Center is scheduled to host a LifeShare Blood Drive on Thursday, March 26 inside the mobile unit positioned in the parking lot of the BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic is located at 304 East Central Street and is across the street to the south of the hospital.
There has been a significant drop in donations recently which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be replenished.
The COVID-19 coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. The LifeShare mobile unit will be parked outside of the BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic and will have fewer than 10 people in it at all times.
“It is safe to donate blood,” said Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D. Assistant Secretary for Health. “Part of preparedness includes a robust blood supply. Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it,” said Giroir.
Blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow specific guidelines to ensure safe blood is available for patients at all times.
The comments from the federal agencies come as the entire blood banking community is uniting in urging people to donate blood and for organizations to keep hosting blood drives.
“Blood donors are needed now more than ever. We cannot wait for the situation to intensify further before taking action. The blood supply cannot be taken for granted and the coronavirus only heightens the need for a ready blood supply,” said Kate Fry, chief executive officer of America’s Blood Centers, the organization that represents close to 50 blood centers throughout the U.S. and Canada who collect close to 60% of the nation’s blood supply.
The FDA has reiterated that there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.
LifeShare Blood Center, established in Shreveport, La., in 1942, regularly supplies blood components and related services to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas, and South Arkansas.
