Bradley County Courthouse Closing To Public Tuesday

Due to recent concerns surrounding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Bradley County Courthouse will close to public as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020. All Offices will be staffed and will be available to answer your calls. All courts in Bradley County have been canceled for the next two (2) weeks. The Bradley County Library and County Park will be closed to the public as well.
To discuss or assess your taxes go online to www.countyservice.net or call 870-226-2211. You can also email the Assessor at krystle.hays@arkansas.gov
To discuss or pay your taxes go online to www.tax.countyservice.net/bradley or call 870-226-8400.
Other numbers in the Courthouse are:
County Judge - 870-226-3853
County Clerk – 870-226-3646
Circuit Clerk – 870-226-2272
County Treasurer – 870-226-8402
County Sheriff – 870-226-3491
Solid Waste – 870-226-8470
County Landfill – 870-226-8415
The Road and Solid Waste Departments will continue operations and the Landfill will continue to be open.
The Bradley County Sheriff and Deputy’s will be taking the necessary precautions while interacting with the public, but they will be operational as usual.
You may pay your fines and debts at the Warren Police Department or District fines can also be paid online at www.myfinepayment.com or call the Sheriff’s Office at 870-226-3491 to pay over the phone.
Bradley County would like to urge the public to take precautionary measures as we try to stop the spread of COVID-19. Please stay calm, stay home as much as possible.
We will keep you updated by Facebook, Saline River Chronicle, KWRF Radio Station and the Eagle Democrat.
