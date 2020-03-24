Bradley County Job Fair 2020 Postponed

The Bradley County Job Fair 2020 was scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Immanuel Baptist Church. It is with great regret that The Bradley County Job Fair 2020 will be postponed due to our existing environment and daily changes. Our goal is to keep everyone healthy and safe during this time in our community.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
For additional information contact Dorothy Henderson at 870-226-5879, ext. 136 or email: Dorothy.Henderson@dhs.arkansas.gov
