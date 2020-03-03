Bradley County Super Tuesday Election Results

Democratic Presidential Primary
Tulsi Gabbard / 27 / 2.58%
Elizabeth Warren / 44 / 4.21%
Julian Castro / 23 / 2.2%
Steve Bullock / 22 / 2.1%
John K. Delaney / 23 / 2.2%
Michael Bennet / 26 / 2.49%
Bernie Sanders / 116 / 11.09%
Pete Buttigieg / 36 / 3.44%
Joe Sestak / 23 / 2.2%
Amy Klobuchar / 30 / 2.87%
Andrew Yang / 23 / 2.2%
Marianne Williamson / 24 / 2.29%
Michael R. Bloomberg / 124 / 11.85%
Joseph R. Biden / 380 / 36.33%
Kamala Harris / 36 / 3.44%
Mosie Boyd / 23 / 2.2%
Cory Booker / 29 / 2.77%
Tom Steyer / 37 / 3.54%
Republican Presidential Primary
Donald J. Trump / 893 / 94.40%
Bill Weld / 27 / 2.85%
Roque De La Fuente / 26 / 2.75%
Republican Senate District 26
Ben Gilmore / 456 / 51.47%
Bill Dunklin / 430 / 48.53%
SSC Assoc Justice P4
Barbara Womack Webb / 831 / 52.69%
Morgan Welch / 746 / 47.31%
Crt Appeals Dist 05
Mark Klappenback / 1,150 / 73.39%
James McMenis / 417 / 26.61%
Cir Dist 10, Div 01, Sub 10.2 Subdistrict 10.2
James A. Hamilton / 540 / 42.12%
Crews Puryear / 443 / 34.56%
Tim Leonard / 299 / 23.32%
Cir Dist 10, Div 02
Priscilla Copelin-Abernathy / 327 / 19.24%
Frank Spain / 639 / 37.59%
Laurie Bridewell / 734 / 43.18%
41.5 Mill School Tax Hermitage
For / 242 / 57.76%
Against / 177 / 42.24%
38.1 Mill School Tax Cleveland
For / 3 / 50%
Against / 3 / 50%
TOTAL VOTES
Precincts Counted(of 14) / 14 / 100%
Registered Voters Total / 5,107
Total Ballots Cast / 2,161
Ballots Cast - Democrat / 1,087 / 50.30%
Ballots Cast - Republican / 971 / 44.93%
Ballots Cast - Nonpartisan / 103 / 4.77%
Voter Turnout - Total / 42.41%
