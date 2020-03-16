City of Banks Closures Announced Due to COVID-19

The City of Banks will close City Hall, the City Park, and the Community Center to the public effective March 17, 2020! All staff will continue working and to operate all City business as usual. If you have a water or sewer bill to pay we encourage you to mail it in or use the drop box at City Hall! We will wave late fees and disconnects for the month of March 2020. This is meant to be informative and to help ease concerns with the COVID-19 virus and to limit the transmission to our vulnerable populations. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in this matter and if there are any questions or concerns please call City Hall at 465-2570. The City of Banks is working in coordination with the Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney, Representative Jeff Wardlaw, The City of Warren and Hermitage along with the Arkansas Department of Health.
