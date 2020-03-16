City of Banks Receives Two Grants

The City of Banks was awarded $51,863.00 for construction of a new fire department. The funding source was through Arkansas Economic Development Commission- Department of Rural Services. The City will build a new 50’ x 100’ three bay station with a conference room and will be located on the site of the former Banks High School complex. Mayor Keeton Hudson says this has been a vision of the city’s for the past two years and will enhance the fire department’s efforts to better serve our community.
The City of Banks has also received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture- Rural Development in the amount of $ 16,424.00. This grant will be used to install a HVAC system into the newly opened City Hall.
The City of Banks has also received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture- Rural Development in the amount of $ 16,424.00. This grant will be used to install a HVAC system into the newly opened City Hall.
No comments:
Post a Comment