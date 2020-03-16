City of Warren Announces Temporary COVID-19 Closures

Due to recent concerns surrounding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Warren Municipal Building, Warren Senior Citizen Center, Warren Sports Complex, Warren Water & Sewer, and Warren Shooting Complex, will close to the public as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020. All city departments will remain fully staffed and all city services will continue to operate as usual. We would like to urge the public to take precautionary measures as we try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
All Emergency services will remain fully operational. Police officers and firemen will be taking all necessary precautions while interacting with the public. All fines and debts can be paid at the Warren Police Department.
The Warren Senior Citizen Center will be closed for the next two weeks. It is their goal to reopen on March 30th. During this time we will service our home delivered meals on wheels clients by providing 10 meals to each client. If you have any questions call Kathy Tynes at 800-264-3260.
Please know that the City of Warren is here to serve our citizens.
Phone Numbers:
City Hall 870-226-6743
Police Dept. 870-226-3703
Sanitation 870-226-5860
District Court 870-226-2567
Fire Dept 870-226-8302
The City of Warren is working in partnership with the County, City of Hermitage and Banks, Bradley County Health Office, and state officials for the safety of our citizens.
All Emergency services will remain fully operational. Police officers and firemen will be taking all necessary precautions while interacting with the public. All fines and debts can be paid at the Warren Police Department.
The Warren Senior Citizen Center will be closed for the next two weeks. It is their goal to reopen on March 30th. During this time we will service our home delivered meals on wheels clients by providing 10 meals to each client. If you have any questions call Kathy Tynes at 800-264-3260.
Please know that the City of Warren is here to serve our citizens.
Phone Numbers:
City Hall 870-226-6743
Police Dept. 870-226-3703
Sanitation 870-226-5860
District Court 870-226-2567
Fire Dept 870-226-8302
The City of Warren is working in partnership with the County, City of Hermitage and Banks, Bradley County Health Office, and state officials for the safety of our citizens.
No comments:
Post a Comment