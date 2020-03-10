Dana Harvey speaks to Warren Rotary

Rotary program for Tuesday, March 10, 2020 was presented by Dana Harvey. She introduced Licensed Certified Social Worker Mona Dee Nutt from the Arkadelphia Human Development Center. She explained how she got her job at the Arkadelphia Human Development Center and how she went about starting her unique therapy sessions that feature yoga and African djembe drums. She also had her group there from Arkadelphia and they performed a number of songs and even had the Rotary Club members participate.
