Department of Human Services Increases Pay For HDC

The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced Monday, March 2 some exciting changes for employees at the Human Development Centers, including the Southeast HDC located in Warren. the will be an increase in the minimum requirements for direct care staff, which will result in higher pay and employees earning a free certification. All direct care employees must become a Certified Nursing Assistant ( CNA ) by January 2021. DDS will pay for the training and testing. Direct care supervisors will get trained first. Once all have completed their training, all other direct care employees will have access to training. The training will be done outside the employees regular shifts and any comp time the employees have beyond 40 hours will be paid out in their paychecks. All employees who gain the certification and pass background and drug test will be guaranteed a GSO3 pay grade position which has a starting salary of $26,000.00 per year. They will be allowed to apply for GS05 and GSo^ supervisor positions. this would increase their pay to $32,405.00 per year. Any staff earning minimun wage will be increase to $11.00 per hour.
On hand to make the announcement was DDS Assistant Director Tommy Tarpley, Southeast HDC Superintendent Mark Wargo and Assistant Southeast HDC Superintendent Dana Harvey. The information provided was laid out in a letter to staff form DDS Director Melissa Stone. Also present for the announcement were State Senator Eddie Cheatham and State Representative Jeff Wardlaw. According to Superintendent Wargo, this will not affect the overall employment of the Southeast HDC, except it may increase it slightly.
