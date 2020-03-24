News
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Flushing of Warren Fire Hydrants Postponed
Due to the COVID-19 and the precautions to the virus, Warren Water & Sewer has decided to postpone flushing the fire hydrants to a later date. Should you have any questions you may reach me at (870) 226-2321.
