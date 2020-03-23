Monday, March 23, 2020

Hermitage Students Share Photos From AMI Work

Hermitage students have been sharing pictures and videos with their teachers while completing their AMI work, reading aloud, and giving book talks.  Hermits are committed to continuing their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.  #HermitsLEAD
at 10:29 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)