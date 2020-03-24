Local Walk Across Arkansas Week 1 Results

With the rainy weather and everything else going on in our country, Walk Across Arkansas is still off to a great start this year with 3 teams formed with people from across the county. The following teams are in serious, but fun competition and will need all the encouragement possible. Here are the results for total minutes walked from week one for the teams that have reported: GFWC Warren Woman’s Club – 1678; Undertakers – 1075; Travelin’ Tomatoes - 1920. Top three individual placements are: Tricia Wilkinson - 750; Jane Weier – 700; and Donna McGaha - 450.
Watch each week as the competition heats up between all the teams.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
Watch each week as the competition heats up between all the teams.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
No comments:
Post a Comment