M*A*S*H Camp Applications Available Now

WARREN, Ark. (3/3/20) – Applications for the 2020 version of M*A*S*H (Medical Applications of Science for Health) Camp at Bradley County Medical Center are now available. Completed applications are due by April 1, 2020 with the camp set to run from June 1-12, 2020.
The camp is designed for students who are completing their 10th or 11th grade years in high school. Students must possess a minimum GPA of 3.0, completed Biology, and committed to attending the full two weeks to apply for this program. Many students apply, but only 12 spots are available. Students are chosen based on academics, extra-curricular activities, community involvement, teacher recommendations, personal essay, and work ethic. All details are found on the application. The whole application must be complete along with a transcript (must include cumulative grade point average) and all signed consent forms.
Students will have a chance to receive CPR training and certification, maneuver through the heart while a surgeon directs their dissection and suturing, apply casts to one another after learning about orthopedics, team-building exercises, tours of different facilities, and much, much more!
This camp is provided FREE of charge to these students thanks to the support of the M*A*S*H Partnership, as well as the partnerships with area healthcare organizations and local vendors.
Those interested in signing up for M*A*S*H Camp can download a form on BCMC’s website: www.bradleycountymedicalcenter.com or can obtain one from any health professional teacher at their respective school. For more information please contact Alaina Glover, MASH Director at aglovermed@gmail.com.
Completed forms can be hand delivered to BCMC or mailed to:
Alaina Glover, MASH Director
Bradley County Medical Center
404 South Bradley Street
Warren, AR 71671
