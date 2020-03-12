Maxwell Hardwood Flooring Celebrates 28th Year In Business

Maxwell Hardwood Flooring is celebrating their 28th year in business this week at the Monticello facility. The company had an employee luncheon and dinner with both shifts as part of the celebration. Tommy Maxwell, Chairman and CEO, addressed the employees with gratitude and talked about the future growth of the company. The company began operations in March of 1992 after Tommy Maxwell purchased the facility in Monticello from the P.E. Barnes Lumber Company. Today the company and sister companies Ouachita Hardwood Flooring and Townsend Flooring in Warren, employ over 200 hardworking and quality minded people and operate 3 production lines.
