Medical Marijuana Dispensary Receives Approval From State Board To Move License From Warren To Monticello

Arkansas Patient Services, the medical marijuana company that was awarded a license to open a dispensary in Warren, made a request to the statewide board which was approved yesterday, March 11, that the dispensary be allowed to move to Monticello.
Rumors have been swirling for many months, but nothing official had been done until yesterday. This effectively means that Warren will not be home to the new medical marijuana dispensary, and Monticello will. Salineriverchronicle.com is monitoring the story and will update if anymore information becomes available.
