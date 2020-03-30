Monday, March 30, 2020

Notice To Graduating WHS Seniors

From Warren High School:

WHS 2020 Seniors: You will receive a call from school personnel within the next 2 weeks informing you of your senior graduating status.  If you do not receive a call in the next 2 weeks, email Ms. Gathen. Also, if you need to update your phone number, email it to Ms. Gathen.
at 7:57 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)