Palestine-Pickens African Methodist Episcopal Church will hold their 157th Church Anniversary March 15

Palestine-Pickens African Methodist Episcopal Church will hold their 157th Church Anniversary and Pew Rally on Sunday, March 15,2020 at St. James AME Church 913 St. James Street in Warren, Ar. The Anniversary Sermon featuring The Right Reverend Michael Leon Mitchell, Presiding Prelate of the 12th Episcopal District. Dr. James R. Hooper is the Presiding Elder, Bro. Charles English is the Pastor and Dr. Dorothy Henderson is the Program Chairperson. The Public is invited to be the special guest for this event.
