Press Release From Mayor Denisa Pennington

Dear Residents,
On March 12, 2020, Governor Asa Hutchinson confirmed the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in Arkansas. As of today County Judge McKinney has announced 4 cases have been confirmed positive in Bradley County.
Please know that the City of Warren is working with the appropriate healthcare officials in our county and elected officials to ensure we have the most current information. We encourage you to follow the guidelines determined by the Arkansas Department of Health and the CDC.
Follow the links below for up-to- date information:
https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov
https://www.cdc.gov
If you suspect you have symptoms of the flu or COVID-19, call your healthcare provider or the hospital to let them know you need to be seen. Proper precautions can be taken before your arrival to keep everyone safe.
You can take personal precautions as well. Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap. Cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.
Thank you for helping us keep our community safe and healthy.
