Public Service Announcement from District Court Warren Department, 28th State District Court

District Judge Bruce Anderson has announced that, in order to protect the public and court employees and in response to recommendations by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the District Court office will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and will remain closed through April 1, 2020. All cases set for Wednesday March 17 are reset to 8:30 AM on April 22, 2020. During the closure, court staff will be present at the court office to assist the public by telephone. The court office number is 870-226-2567.
Judge Anderson reminds those who owe fines that payment of fines can be made online at MyFinePayment.Com or by telephone at 877-591-8768. There is a nominal service charge for using this service. Fines may also be paid in cash or money order at the Warren Police Department. Persons with questions about fines may call the court office at the above number.
Judge Anderson asks for the understanding and patience of the public as the court seeks to help protect the health of the public as we all deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
