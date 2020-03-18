Quorum Court Holds Their March 2020 Meeting

The Bradley County Quorum Court met Monday, March 16 for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Eight of the nine JPs were present. They went over all monthly financial and departmental reports. Judge Klay McKinney went into over the COVID-19 virus protocol, and indicated the courthouse will be closed to the public for at least two weeks. Dr. Michelle Weaver then spoke to the JPs about COVID-19. The Quorum adopted ordinance 745, which deals with county employees and their sick leave and leave time as it relates to the virus.
