Rotary Hears Program About Bradley County Medical Cente Auxiliary

The Rotary program for March 3 was Liz McKinstry of the Bradley County Medical Center Auxiliary. She detailed some of the history of the auxiliary at BCMC and some of the services they provide the hospital. She also explained how she learned everything she knew about how to do her job from Mrs. Dorothy Wisener and took over for her a number of years ago running the gift shop in the hospital. She spoke about the BCMC Auxiliary Thrift Shop in the Brunson Complex and how well it is doing and encouraged people to visit it and the gift shop inside the hospital. She was the program of Rotarian Marnette George.
No comments:
Post a Comment