Rutledge’s Statement on Passing of Highway Commission Chairman Tom Schueck

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today released a statement offering condolences on the passing of Arkansas businessman Tom Schueck.
“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Highway Commission chairman and Arkansas Hall of Fame member Tom Schueck,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Tom made it his mission to build up Arkansas through infrastructure, transforming businesses and employing hundreds of people over the last 50 years. I am grateful for his service to our great State. His family has my deepest condolences and prayers during this difficult time.”
