Salineriverchronicle.com continues working to bring news to our local community during this difficult time

To all salineriverchronicle.com readers and advertisers, I want to assure you that we are working to bring you the most up-to-date news and information during this unprecedented health crisis. New news is being added daily as it is available.
If you know of news happening, or have a photo of news happening, we ask you to email it to salineriverchronicle@gmail.com or call 870-820-2894 or 870-820-2403.
While our office remains closed due to the COVID-19 health situation, we are continuing ahead with publishing daily news and doing our best to keep our community informed on the relevant topics of importance to us all.
If you are an advertiser on salineriverchronicle.com, we want to let you know we are here to take any changes to ads or advertising orders by phone or by email. We will do our absolute best to take care of your needs quickly.
We appreciate everyone's business and we will keep working for our community.
Sincerely,
Rob Reep
Owner of salineriverchronicle.com
