School to be Closed

The Warren School District has been informed by the Governor's office that all schools will be closed from March 17- 20th due to the COVID-19 concerns. The Warren School District will also dismiss school on Monday 16th as recommended by the governor. School will be dismissed for Spring Break from March 23-27th. At this time, school will resume on March 30.
The school will be providing grab and go lunches for school age students up to the age of 18 throughout the week of March 16-20th. On Monday, March 16th meals will be available for pick up at Warren Middle School's back parking lot from 11:00-12:00 p.m. We will send out additional pick up locations for March 17-20th.
Our staff at each campus have provided information on AMI packets for each student so the loss of instructional time is minimal during this time. At this time students need to complete AMI packets for days 1-5. AMI packets, email, google classroom, and google hangout will be utilized during this time. During school hours each day, our technology department will be available through email and phone: Numbers to call to reset passwords/troubleshooting: Vickie 870-820-1306 or vickie.newton@warrensd.org Lindsey 870-820-1321 or lindsey.white@warrensd.org Justin 870-952-0012 or justin.hollingsworth@warrensd.org
During the school closure, we will conduct enhanced disinfecting measures on all campuses and school buses. Upon returning to school, please follow your healthcare provider's instructions if your child was diagnosed with the flu or COVID-19.
As we monitor this situation, we will continue to receive guidance and resources from the Arkansas Department of Education, CDC, and the Arkansas Department of Health to assist us in providing an appropriate response. Providing a safe environment for our students and staff is and will always be our top priority.
