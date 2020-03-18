Sheriff's Department Offers Prescription Delivery For Qualifying Residents

The Sheriff's Department is offering to bring prescriptions that are needed from any of our local drugstores, within our county, and deliver them to your home. This is for persons 65 or older, or disabled, or that have underlying health issues that don't want to get out at this time. The local drugstores are aware of this service. All medication will be sealed before leaving the store. Contact your drug store or call the Sheriff's Office at 226-3491.
We want to help during this time of COVID-19 Pandemic to provide some security or peace of mind until we get back to normal.
If you know of anyone needing this service, please pass this information on, as all may not have internet services or facebook.
God Bless You All,
Sheriff Herschel Tillman
