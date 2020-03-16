Southeast Arkansas Regional Library Changes Library Services Due to Coronavirus

SEARL has more almost 20,000 visitors each month across nine locations. More than 9,000 items cross our desks and almost 2,000 people attend programs every month. That translates into a lot of personal interactions by many, many people, every day we are open.
Libraries are also “second responders,” acting as resiliency centers during weather emergencies and filling gaps in services and resources, all while serving as a trusted source for factual information.
All of these interactions put the public, and our staff, in close contact all day long. As such, the Regional Director and Board are keeping a close eye on recent developments regarding Coronavirus. We are exploring what we as an organization need to do so we can continue serving the public while keeping everyone healthy and safe.
In an effort to decrease risk among customers and staff during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Southeast Arkansas Regional Library has taken the following actions, which are effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice:
· Regional Headquarters, Monticello, Warren, and Hermitage Branches are closed to the public, all other library branches are open at this time.
· All branches will be closed March 23 – 28.
· All library programs have been suspended until further notice.
· Cancellation of public meeting room space reservations and study rooms.
· Extended due dates on all material.
· Cancellation of any fines during this time.
· Curbside service. Call your local branch for more details.
· Free WiFi will still be available in all Branch parking areas.
· We have thousands of books, magazines, and audiobooks available through our Overdrive service (https://adlc.overdrive.com/). Please call your local library or visit our website for instructions on how to get started.
We apologize for any inconvenience. The Library will continue to monitor the news and recommendations of health officials and will take additional steps as needed.
