Union Bank in Warren closing lobby

Union Bank is closely monitoring the rapidly changing circumstances related to the coronavirus (Covid-19). We are continuing to help ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees by following the recommendations of the CDC. Effective March 18, 2020 Union Banks location in Warren will close its lobby. All three drive through lanes will remain open along with our ATM. For all other transactions that can't occur by drive-through, phone, or on-line please call us at 870-226-2035 and schedule an appointment and one our friendly employees will accommodate your banking needs.
Please understand that we will do everything within our power to continue to provide the great service that you have come to expect for over 130 years from Union Bank, the financial leader in southeast Arkansas.
If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact us at 870-226-2035 or visit our website at www.unionbnk.com
