Warren Parks & Recreation Commission Meets

The Warren Parks and Recreation Commission met Wednesday, March 4th in the conference room of the BCEDC Building. Mayor Pennington attended and briefed the commission on the various city recreation facilities and some of the improvements and repairs that are needed or being considered. She talked about the Baseball/Softball Complex, the Park on Martin Street, the Warren Cultural Center, the Railroad Depot, the Senior Citizen Center and Axley Field. The Warren School District jointly owns the Cultural Center along with the city and has operating agreements with the city for the Complex and Axley Field.
The Commission plans to meet monthly and soon take a tour of all facilities.
